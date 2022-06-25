Regenerate Health and Wealth with Living Water | with Ashley DeMarco

When you think of the fundamental elements of life, what comes to mind? Sunlight, Oxygen, Energy, and WATER. My guest today is a Holistic Hydration Specialist who has found her path to radical health through this liquid essence of life.

Ashley S DeMarco has found her calling to revolutionize collective health, optimize time, regenerate her body on a cellular level, guide farmers towards sustainable and bio-available agriculture, and build communities that support each other to thrive.

Put more simply, she is here on a mission to help people and the planet return to origin. Water reminds us of "currentsea". It really is meant to flow in and out, just like the sea. The community she is a part of is building the way forward that fuels the dreams and passions of so many amazing human beings. We are part of a revolution to take back our freedom and sovereignty. We collectively get to create solutions for many of the worlds greatest problems.

One of the largest contributing factors to disease is environmental. There are so many toxins that you have to consciously choose to avoid every single day. Drinking clean, Living water helps to balance the body, brain, hormones, emotions. It helps restore the body to origin. We are self healing. We have a choice every single day what we are consuming and what we are bathing in.

▶️Learn more about Ashley and Living Water:

Connect with Ashley for Health and Wealth

Web: https://ashleysdemarco.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/ashley.demarco.39



Learn more about the machines that changed her life

https://hydrateyourbliss.com



Medical Research on Electric Reduce Water (ERW)

https://bit.ly/3u2MhNF



Applications for Ionized Reduced Water

https://bit.ly/3ODo1JY



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#livingwater #kangenwater #transformation

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