Glenn: Ralphie from A Christmas Story is my celebrity encounter REGRET

Glenn Beck





Nov 25, 2022

HBO recently released a sequel to ‘A Christmas Story,’ and Peter Billingsley — who plays Ralphie — will star in the film. But that reminds Glenn of a story he hasn’t told before: The time he met a now-grown ‘Ralphie’ in person. Glenn tells the story in this clip, explaining why it was one of his bigger ‘celebrity encounter regrets…’





