Hopeless Maneuvers Of The Ukrainian Military

Amid the ongoing fierce Ukrainian counteroffensive, the frontlines remain unchanged.
In the Kherson region, the Russian military is in control of the eastern bank of the Dniepr River.
DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :
BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym
BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2
MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND
OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]
Mirrored - South Front
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.