📚✊ Unraveling China's Cultural Revolution Mystery 🇨🇳 👀

🤔 Ever wondered about China's Cultural Revolution from 1966 to 1976?
💭 🤝 let’s unravel the chilling reality of Chinese cultural revolution with Dr. Ming a world class cataract and LASIK eye surgeon, philanthropist. He is the founding director of the internationally renowned Wang Vision Institute and the co-founder of the non-profit organization the Common Ground Network. 👨⚕️
👨 He explains during this period:
📚 All universities and colleges shuttered for 10 long years
🏞️ Graduates exiled to the nation's poorest regions, sentenced to hard labor and poverty.
❓ Why such extreme measures? The answer lies in fear—fear of educated minds.
🔥 Leaders viewed educated youth as a threat, so they dismantled the educational system to maintain control.
💡 Unlock the secrets of history and discover why knowledge was once deemed dangerous by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔊🎬
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.