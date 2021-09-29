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Topic 05 - Holding on to Our Cross
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In general, the Books of Acts stands for all Christians who took it upon themselves to keep sharing the word of God. In exchange, their life was in jeopardy. Why do you think Jesus is watching from above? He wants to see who is on His side and who is fighting the real fight. From above, you can see your soldier moving and bringing new souls back to heaven, those who were lost in the compound of the devil. The devil can blind people. His job is to stop people from seeing the truth. His career is to find new ways to ensnare you into his lair. He has nothing else to do, and his boss does not care how it is done.
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