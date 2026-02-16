🎵Homeless Marlboro Man

[Intro – city ambience rising under a low whistle]

The hour… is twelve.

The sun sits directly above the intersection of Fifth and Main, casting no shadows…

but revealing every crack.

You don't see many wild stallions anymore.

No… you don't see many wild stallions anymore.



[Verse – spoken groove]

Observe the steam rising from the grate—

a rhythmic, white ghost

against the charcoal gray of a city in motion.

The architecture of our lives is built in these intervals,

in the space between the green light

and the screech of the brake.



And even if he did run off three of your best mares,

he's one of the last

of a wild

and very singular breed.

(Whistle)



[Chorus – melodic speech]

Listen to the tires…

a thousand rubber souls humming against the asphalt,

each one carrying a story…

a briefcase…

a quiet desperation…

or perhaps, simply a grocery list.



Come to where the flavor is.

Come to Marlboro Country.

Come to where the flavor is…

as the traffic breathes in and out like a great iron lung.



[Bridge – deep baritone intimacy]

We walk these canyons of glass and steel,

brushed by the wind of passing buses,

yet we remain… remarkably… singular.

One of the last…

of a wild and very singular breed,

crossing streets like open plains,

herding seconds instead of mares.



[Break – tightening mix]

Listen to the tires.

You don't see many wild stallions anymore.

Come to where the flavor is.

A precision in the chaos,

a dignity in the soot,

a whistle on the wind between these towers.



[Final Hook – rising, chantable]

Come to where the flavor is,

where the rubber souls run like wild horses,

where the city steam curls like dust off hooves—

Marlboro Country at the corner of Fifth and Main.



Steady now…

the light is about to change.



Come to where the flavor is.

Come to Marlboro Country.



This has been… a moment in the open air.

Keep your chin up…

and your eyes… on the horizon.



[Outro – footsteps fading, distant whistle, street noise cuts to silence]

