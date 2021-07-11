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VLADONIX® - A bioregulatory "smart peptide" for a smarter thymus gland
jroseland
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50 views • July 11, 2021
An immune bioregulator that works via the thymus gland. It’s recommended for people who are recovering from severe adverse immune events.
It also has a radiation mitigation effect which is interesting, it makes the peptide a good doomsday prepping measure - I'd want some of this around to take if the next Chernobyl happens in my geographic neighborhood.

📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1248-vladonix
👁️ Read: Perplexed by Peptides? 🇷🇺 Bioregulatory peptides EXPLAINED...
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/449-perplexed-by-peptides
💲 Order from #RUPharma https://www.limitlessmindset.com/VLADONIX (and #PayWithCrypto)

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Keywords
rupharmaimmunodeficiency
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