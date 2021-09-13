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Deceptive Mass Vaccination Sites! Dr. Mikovits Reveals What YOU Need to Know!
Face The Facts
Face The Facts
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200 views • September 13, 2021
On this episode of Face the Facts, Dr. Mikovits, who focused on drug development for 22 years at the National Cancer Institute, reveals the deceptive bait and switch behind the supposed FDA approval of the COVID vaccine.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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