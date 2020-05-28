© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gen. Jack Keane on space exploration: 'This is America at its best'
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • May 28, 2020
Fox News senior strategic analyst retired Gen. Jack Keane discusses the SpaceX launch that was scrubbed, the Space Force and a 'whole new generation here that can get excited by space.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.