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GRAPHIC & TRAGIC - Ukrainian Ukro-fascists NAZIs Still Shooting & KILLING more of Their Own CIVILIANS Trying to Leave the Outskirts of Mariupol. 030322
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212 views • March 04, 2022
The husband and wife tried to leave Mariupol, at the exit near the checkpoint with the radicals they noticed the shot bodies, they wanted to help, but fire was also opened on them from the checkpoint.
They tried to escape, as a result, the woman was killed, the driver / video filmer was wounded, now he is hiding with relatives in the Berdyansk region.
They tried to escape, as a result, the woman was killed, the driver / video filmer was wounded, now he is hiding with relatives in the Berdyansk region.
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