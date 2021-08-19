Urgent Warning, Graphene in Meats and Internment Resettlement Army National Guard

Army National Guard Recruits For ‘Internment’ And ‘Resettlement’ Specialist, Military Documents Lay Out Procedure For ‘Civilian Internees’

The Army National Guard is actively recruiting for a job position called “Internment/Resettlement Specialist.” People as young as seventeen years old are eligible for the gig, which includes “Search/Restraint” as “Some of the Skills You’ll Learn,” according to an Army National Guard job posting with a job location listed as Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, military documents show that the military can detain civilians here in America, including U.S. citizens.

U.S Vaers Adverse reactions

571,831 Severe adverse reactions

12,791 deaths

European Database Eudra Vigilance Systems

1,960,607 Severe adverse reactions

20,525 deaths

U.K data for adverse reactions

1,135,579 severe adverse reactions

Scotlands Health covid 19 report system

5,522 deaths

This past week, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined to block Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement which takes effect this fall. She did not write an opinion or give any explanation about her decision. These 8 students from Indiana University who filed for an emergency order trying to stop mandatory COVID vaccines, will now have to comply with the mandatory COVID vaccine requirement if they want to attend school this Fall. In addition, these students, like the rest of us who have refused COVID injections, or refuse to wear face masks, are now considered a threat for domestic terrorism according to a new bulletin put out by the Department of Homeland Security. So what are you going to do America?

A story out of San Antonio, Texas, shows the absurdity that the belief in COVID injections has now reached. KSAT reported that Yvonne Rodriguez is an only child, and that: "she made sure her parents Patricio and Sylvia Elizondo were vaccinated early on against COVID-19." But now they're both dead. Her mother died 3 months ago, and now her father has just died. Both were reportedly fully vaccinated. Instead of considering the possibility that the vaccine might have contributed to her father's death, or at the very least consider it was ineffective in stopping her parents' deaths, she instead continued to believe in the vaccines, and stated: “I can’t imagine how much more he would have suffered if he had not gotten the vaccine.”