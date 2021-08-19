BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Urgent Warning, Graphene in Meats and Internment Resettlement Army National Guard
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
311 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
354 views • August 19, 2021
Army National Guard Recruits For ‘Internment’ And ‘Resettlement’ Specialist, Military Documents Lay Out Procedure For ‘Civilian Internees’
The Army National Guard is actively recruiting for a job position called “Internment/Resettlement Specialist.” People as young as seventeen years old are eligible for the gig, which includes “Search/Restraint” as “Some of the Skills You’ll Learn,” according to an Army National Guard job posting with a job location listed as Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, military documents show that the military can detain civilians here in America, including U.S. citizens.
U.S Vaers Adverse reactions
571,831 Severe adverse reactions
12,791 deaths
European Database Eudra Vigilance Systems
1,960,607 Severe adverse reactions
20,525 deaths
U.K data for adverse reactions
1,135,579 severe adverse reactions
Scotlands Health covid 19 report system
5,522 deaths
This past week, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined to block Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement which takes effect this fall. She did not write an opinion or give any explanation about her decision. These 8 students from Indiana University who filed for an emergency order trying to stop mandatory COVID vaccines, will now have to comply with the mandatory COVID vaccine requirement if they want to attend school this Fall. In addition, these students, like the rest of us who have refused COVID injections, or refuse to wear face masks, are now considered a threat for domestic terrorism according to a new bulletin put out by the Department of Homeland Security. So what are you going to do America?
A story out of San Antonio, Texas, shows the absurdity that the belief in COVID injections has now reached. KSAT reported that Yvonne Rodriguez is an only child, and that: "she made sure her parents Patricio and Sylvia Elizondo were vaccinated early on against COVID-19." But now they're both dead. Her mother died 3 months ago, and now her father has just died. Both were reportedly fully vaccinated. Instead of considering the possibility that the vaccine might have contributed to her father's death, or at the very least consider it was ineffective in stopping her parents' deaths, she instead continued to believe in the vaccines, and stated: “I can’t imagine how much more he would have suffered if he had not gotten the vaccine.”
Keywords
collapsenasanew world orderunited nationsdepopulationupdatedomestic terrorismfema campsone world orderthe great resetresettlementmagnetiteott tvott tv scripture realitycirca 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Dr. Makis Is Right: Repurposed Drugs Like Ivermectin Deserve a Place in Cancer Care

Dr. Makis Is Right: Repurposed Drugs Like Ivermectin Deserve a Place in Cancer Care

Mike Adams
Study of 1,000-Plus Finds No Significant Brain-Volume Loss During Menopause Transition

Study of 1,000-Plus Finds No Significant Brain-Volume Loss During Menopause Transition

Chase Codewell
Dietitian Lists Five Food and Drink Groups Linked to Cancer

Dietitian Lists Five Food and Drink Groups Linked to Cancer

Zoey Sky
Eight Foods High in Creatine Linked to Muscle Energy Support

Eight Foods High in Creatine Linked to Muscle Energy Support

Coco Somers
Meta-Analysis Finds Circuit Training May Lower Blood Pressure Most

Meta-Analysis Finds Circuit Training May Lower Blood Pressure Most

Chase Codewell
Report Outlines Six Carrying Exercises for Strengthening Multiple Muscle Groups

Report Outlines Six Carrying Exercises for Strengthening Multiple Muscle Groups

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy