Nurse: "What I'm Seeing is CRIMINAL"

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Sandy says she has questioned at least three doctors about the huge amount of anomalies they’ve encountered treating Covid patients. She says she’s seen a minimum of five patients who, in her view, are 100% cases of illness linked with the Covid vaccine.
There’s a young woman, a diabetic, who was suddenly hospitalized with her first case of hyperglycemia in a decade. A man in his early thirties with cardiac issues out of nowhere. And then much weirder things: a twenty-something with a head-to-toe rash like she’s never seen before. A woman with circular rashes and bloated purple genitalia, not terribly unlikely a female version of Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. In Sandy’s words, this isn’t simply bad medicine, this is criminal.
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV