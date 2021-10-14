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PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING/ OCCULTIC CONNECTION PART 2 - VORHERSEHBARE PROGRAMMIERUNG/ OKKULTE VERBINDUNG
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252 views • October 14, 2021
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING/ OCCULTIC CONNECTION PART 2🔘
Dein Weg aus der Matrix❗️
"VORHERSEHBARE PROGRAMMIERUNG/ OKKULTE VERBINDUNG" 👉PART 2 mit „Schlüsselinformationen“
Exklusiv - DEUTSCHER UNTERTITEL
Original Audio vom 25. November 2006 by Alan Watt
Videoproduktion und Bearbeitung
ILLUMINATI-NEWS TV
Gedankenkontrolle - Mind Control - Massenprogrammierung - Social Media - Hollywood - COV_ID -
Dein Weg aus der Matrix❗️
"VORHERSEHBARE PROGRAMMIERUNG/ OKKULTE VERBINDUNG" 👉PART 2 mit „Schlüsselinformationen“
Exklusiv - DEUTSCHER UNTERTITEL
Original Audio vom 25. November 2006 by Alan Watt
Videoproduktion und Bearbeitung
ILLUMINATI-NEWS TV
Gedankenkontrolle - Mind Control - Massenprogrammierung - Social Media - Hollywood - COV_ID -
Keywords
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