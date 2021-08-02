What’s next?! Will they turn us into a Dragonfly? You won’t live long as that insect.

A World Gone Mad with Eugenics Experimental Mutations on Their Own People



Movies:

The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)

Fantastic Planet (French)

Attack on Titan 2002 or 5? (Japan)

CGI VFX B by Samuel Blain

The Fly (1986)

Animated Short: "Less Than Human" - by The Animation Workshop (2017)

CGI 3D Animated Short - Putsch - by Team Putsch



Music:

Tangerine Dream :

3 Am At The Border Of The Marsh From Okefenokee

Zeit

Birth of Liquid Plejades

The Big Sleep In Search Of Hades

Origin of Supernatural Probabilities



Back & Music - Light Is Calling



The ‘THING’ THEY ARE DOING IN TUNNELS (Deformed Birth of a Human Experiment from under the tunnels. The DUMBS.)

Lion Female baby from underground in the DUMBS.

EVIL MUTATIONS INCARNATE



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL

LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬