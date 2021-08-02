BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A World Gone Mad with Eugenics Experimental Mutations
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
75 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • August 02, 2021
What’s next?! Will they turn us into a Dragonfly? You won’t live long as that insect.
A World Gone Mad with Eugenics Experimental Mutations on Their Own People

Movies:
The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)
Fantastic Planet (French)
Attack on Titan 2002 or 5? (Japan)
CGI VFX B by Samuel Blain
The Fly (1986)
Animated Short: "Less Than Human" - by The Animation Workshop (2017)
CGI 3D Animated Short - Putsch - by Team Putsch

Music:
Tangerine Dream :
3 Am At The Border Of The Marsh From Okefenokee
Zeit
Birth of Liquid Plejades
The Big Sleep In Search Of Hades
Origin of Supernatural Probabilities

Back & Music - Light Is Calling

The ‘THING’ THEY ARE DOING IN TUNNELS (Deformed Birth of a Human Experiment from under the tunnels. The DUMBS.)
Lion Female baby from underground in the DUMBS.
EVIL MUTATIONS INCARNATE

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE

The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.

When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson

"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin

Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Keywords
vaccineeugenicsexperimentsmutations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Edison Reed
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
U.S. officials probe Russian lab death amid questions about bioweapons history

U.S. officials probe Russian lab death amid questions about bioweapons history

Belle Carter
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy