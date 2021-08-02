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A World Gone Mad with Eugenics Experimental Mutations
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83 views • August 02, 2021
What’s next?! Will they turn us into a Dragonfly? You won’t live long as that insect.
A World Gone Mad with Eugenics Experimental Mutations on Their Own People
Movies:
The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)
Fantastic Planet (French)
Attack on Titan 2002 or 5? (Japan)
CGI VFX B by Samuel Blain
The Fly (1986)
Animated Short: "Less Than Human" - by The Animation Workshop (2017)
CGI 3D Animated Short - Putsch - by Team Putsch
Music:
Tangerine Dream :
3 Am At The Border Of The Marsh From Okefenokee
Zeit
Birth of Liquid Plejades
The Big Sleep In Search Of Hades
Origin of Supernatural Probabilities
Back & Music - Light Is Calling
The ‘THING’ THEY ARE DOING IN TUNNELS (Deformed Birth of a Human Experiment from under the tunnels. The DUMBS.)
Lion Female baby from underground in the DUMBS.
EVIL MUTATIONS INCARNATE
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
A World Gone Mad with Eugenics Experimental Mutations on Their Own People
Movies:
The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)
Fantastic Planet (French)
Attack on Titan 2002 or 5? (Japan)
CGI VFX B by Samuel Blain
The Fly (1986)
Animated Short: "Less Than Human" - by The Animation Workshop (2017)
CGI 3D Animated Short - Putsch - by Team Putsch
Music:
Tangerine Dream :
3 Am At The Border Of The Marsh From Okefenokee
Zeit
Birth of Liquid Plejades
The Big Sleep In Search Of Hades
Origin of Supernatural Probabilities
Back & Music - Light Is Calling
The ‘THING’ THEY ARE DOING IN TUNNELS (Deformed Birth of a Human Experiment from under the tunnels. The DUMBS.)
Lion Female baby from underground in the DUMBS.
EVIL MUTATIONS INCARNATE
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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