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Trump praises US Coast Guards, slams Obama for not helping Ukraine
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11 views • September 22, 2019
President Trump met with U.S. Coast guards in Houston after Texas was slammed with heavy rainfall causing massive floods throughout the city. During his visit, the president discussed Biden's remarks and the Obama administration's lack of aid to the Ukraine.
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