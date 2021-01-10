Hadley Heath Manning - Dir Policy - Independent's Women Forum - Meet the Women’s Organization that can help us COMMUNICATE pro-market health reform for those not yet "in the choir"!

Some election analysis suggests suburban women elected Democrats over the last couple of cycles, to avoid a perceived reduction in government safety requirements for health coverage. But this monolithic idea of female health policy preferences ignores a rising dynamic not just among women, but with men too of an independent bent for more nuance in desired health outcomes. Independent Women's Forum and Independent Women's Voice specialize in communicating with this cohort of voters who do not already "sing in the choir".



Sadly, in healthcare conservatives have found themselves stuck with an uncaring stereotype that chases away independent voters. Ms. Manning will offer communication tips to improve advocacy for better policies - ones that center on doctors and patients, not the government. She will explain a strategy for both defenses (against further government expansion into health care and insurance) and offense (to expand options for patients, achieve greater price transparency, and build on the deregulation gains of the COVID pandemic in medical delivery).