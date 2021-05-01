01-05-2021 The Anger Report

Isaiah 48:8 “No, you have not heard; no, you have not known; no, from of old your ear has not been open. Because I knew that you are indeed treacherous, and are called ’a transgressor (rebel) from the womb.’ Genesis 49:1 And Ya‛aqoḇ called his sons and said, “Gather together, so that I declare to you what is to befall you in the last days: 2 “Gather together and hear, you sons of Ya‛aqoḇ, and listen to Yisra’ěl your father.

Genesis 49:5 “Shim‛on and Lěwi are brothers, their weapons are implements of violence. 6 “Let my being not enter their council, let my esteem not be united to their assembly; because they killed a man in their displeasure, and they lamed an ox in pleasure. 7 “Cursed be their displeasure for it is fierce, and their wrath for it is cruel! I divide them in Ya‛aqoḇ and scatter them in Yisra’ěl.