01-05-2021 The Anger Report

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Genesis 49:5 “Shim‛on and Lěwi are brothers, their weapons are implements of violence. 6 “Let my being not enter their council, let my esteem not be united to their assembly; because they killed a man in their displeasure, and they lamed an ox in pleasure. 7 “Cursed be their displeasure for it is fierce, and their wrath for it is cruel! I divide them in Ya‛aqoḇ and scatter them in Yisra’ěl.