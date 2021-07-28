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Chuck Middleton: Biblical Weather? The War in the Heaven’s Revelation 12:4 [26.07.2021]
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91 views • July 28, 2021
Revelation 12:4: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Revelation+12%3A4&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
'Though He (Antichrist) calls down fire from heaven in the sight of all the people… do not believe it.'
- Revelations.
Nibiru The Winged Destroyer: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nibiru+the+winged+destroyer&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
'How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst waken the nations!' - - Isaiah 14:12 Kjv
'And the seventy returned again with joy, saying, Lord, even the devils(demons) are subject unto us through Thy name.
And He said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightening fall from heaven'
- Luke 10:17,18 Kjv'
714 views Jul 26, 2021
chuck middleton
5.47K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GniL62Ka7M8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
'Though He (Antichrist) calls down fire from heaven in the sight of all the people… do not believe it.'
- Revelations.
Nibiru The Winged Destroyer: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nibiru+the+winged+destroyer&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
'How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst waken the nations!' - - Isaiah 14:12 Kjv
'And the seventy returned again with joy, saying, Lord, even the devils(demons) are subject unto us through Thy name.
And He said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightening fall from heaven'
- Luke 10:17,18 Kjv'
714 views Jul 26, 2021
chuck middleton
5.47K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GniL62Ka7M8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
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