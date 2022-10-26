Grace and peace be unto you beloved brothers and sisters, in the name of our Heavenly Father AHAYAH, his Son, YASHAYAH HA MASHAYACH/ CHRIST JESUS and the RAWACH HA KADASH/ HOLY SPIRIT. All praise, honor and glory to AHAYAH. Amen





Exodus 3:13-15 kjv

13 And Moses said unto AHAYAH, Behold, when I come unto the children of Yasharahla/ Israel, and shall say unto them, The Father of your fathers hath sent me unto you; and they shall say to me, What is his name? what shall I say unto them?

14 And AHAYAH said unto Moses, AHAYAH ASHAR AHAYAH/ I Am That I Am: and he said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Yashrahla/ Israel, AHAYAH/ I Am hath sent me unto you.

15 And AHAYAH said moreover unto Moses, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Yashrahla/ Israel, the Father of your fathers, the Father of Abraham, the Father of Isaac, and the Father of Jacob, hath sent me unto you: this is my name for ever, and this is my memorial unto all generations.



Acts 4:12 kjv And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.”





Romans 8:1-4 kjv

1There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

2 For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death.

3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:

4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.





Revelation 12:11 kjv

And they overcame him by the blood of the lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they did not love their lives to the death.









"The Believers Field Manual by Daniel Brunt"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/2r4b4jhbfhrpk9g/The_Believers_Field_Manual_by_Daniel_Brunt.pdf/file



"Das Feldhandbuch der Gläubigen von Daniel Brunt"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/cmea4v9zyjrc4nh/Das_Feldhandbuch_der_Gl%25C3%25A4ubigen_von_Daniel_Brunt.pdf/file



"The invisible cage of gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/u6qwhbmsjku2nxw/The_invisible_cage_of_gold.pdf/file



"Der unsichtbare Käfig aus Gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/wo1sa5kt49n2p88/Der_unsichtbare_K%25C3%25A4fig_aus_Gold.pdf/file







