2026-4-12 and so, the adventure begins

Ok guys...this is a lot of new for me, but I will try my best to still be able to post.

I am leaving knowing full well I do not have the funds for this journey, but hearing and knowing that I must go.

I created this link if anyone would like to send firstfruit offerings along the way; they would be greatly appreciated; thank you in advance.

https://paypal.me/thedustspeaks220 ​



Follow the Lord with all your heart, and soul, and mind, and beyond our strength...

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qem5VEqrTWM











