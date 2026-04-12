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2026-4-12 and so, the adventure begins
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
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21 views • Yesterday

2026-4-12 and so, the adventure begins

Ok guys...this is a lot of new for me, but I will try my best to still be able to post. 

I am leaving knowing full well I do not have the funds for this journey, but hearing and knowing that I must go.

I created this link if anyone would like to send firstfruit offerings along the way; they would be greatly appreciated; thank you in advance.

https://paypal.me/thedustspeaks220

Follow the Lord with all your heart, and soul, and mind, and beyond our strength...

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qem5VEqrTWM





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the adventure beginsleaving all to follow the lordtrue in heart
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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