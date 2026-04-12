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2026-4-12 and so, the adventure begins
Ok guys...this is a lot of new for me, but I will try my best to still be able to post.
I am leaving knowing full well I do not have the funds for this journey, but hearing and knowing that I must go.
I created this link if anyone would like to send firstfruit offerings along the way; they would be greatly appreciated; thank you in advance.
https://paypal.me/thedustspeaks220
Follow the Lord with all your heart, and soul, and mind, and beyond our strength...
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qem5VEqrTWM