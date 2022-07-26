FULL SHOW: Biden Admin LIES: Claims No Inflation, No Recession, And They’re Saving Americans Money!

The new liberal strategy of denial is to change the definition, then deny the truth. From vaccines to recession, if we change the definition then we can’t be blamed for lying and deceiving. Not only do Democrats change definitions to fit their crimes, they now deny their own policies and blame Republicans for defunding police. Owen Shroyer takes a look at the real inflation numbers and tells you the next Democrat bait and switch. The situation with the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany tells you everything you need to know about the man made climate change green energy fraud, as Putin is called a war criminal for shutting down pipelines, while Biden is praised for it. Elijah Schaeffer joins the broadcast in the studio to further roast the libs.