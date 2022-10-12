The Parents Of Dearborn Unite For The Children

Christian and Muslim parents have joined forces to protest a Dearborn Public Schools meeting in Michigan to protest the inclusion of "woke" LGBTQ+ books in schools that contain sexually explicit material.
