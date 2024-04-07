CTP (S1E42, 20240406) Voter-ID (Details matter) BehindTheScenes/SneakPeek Video

CTP S1E42 NOTES ( listen (Apr 6 2024 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14838145-christitutionalist-politics-s1e42-voter-id-devil-in-details )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E42) "Voter-ID (Devil in Details)"
Voter-ID (Devil in Details, and there are some very important details that many leave out surrounding the discussion). How Left is already skirting real effectiveness of Voter-ID Laws providing FREE ID to all (no proof who they are) and automatically signing up ILLEGAL VOTERS onto QVF's of States via Clinton "Motor-Voter Act" (officially: The National Voter Registration Act Of 1993 (NVRA)) while blocking via Liberal Activist Courts MVA requirements to clean QVF's of improper Voters (Dead, Non-Residents, Felons, etc.) on Rolls (as RNC now (just days after this Show Recorded in March for April broadcast) filed suit vs MI-SOS) so those Ballots available to be Cast (disenfranchising legit Votes and Voters by negating Legal Votes). Shifting Elections by (disenfranchising/subvert legal/legit Votes/Voters with (Illegal Votes/Voters doesn't require "wide-spread Fraud" to change District and/or some States' outcomes (and control of Congress or the White House (2020 POTUS ultimately just decided by 44,000 Votes across 5 States)) just minor manipulations here-and-there in Blue enclaves.
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Show for Episode related addl info
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
(CTP S1E42 Audio: 36m 01s, Sat Apr 6 2024)
