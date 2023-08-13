Create New Account
Governor Josh Green Scheming To Take Hawaiian People's Land
Liberty Press
Hawaii Governor Josh Green's statement on August 12, 2023 regarding Lahaina, Maui land damaged by fires: “I'm already thinking about ways for the state to acquire that land, so that we can put it into work force housing... the state will take it and preserve it first.”

hawaiimauijoshgreen

