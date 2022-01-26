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Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Jan26 - Hear Our Voices!
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30 views • January 26, 2022
The Freedom Convoy rolls across the prairies and it's getting a TON of support! We need the Government to Hear Our Voices and you can help by sharing the shit out of this!! Thanks for all of the overwhelming support! We'll see ya'll in tomorrow's episode!!
Credit to Tireroaster's Garage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwrhPmtmDzI
Credit to Tireroaster's Garage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwrhPmtmDzI
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