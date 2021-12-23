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Student's Letter to the Local Newspaper
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21 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"Maybe we should change the name of The Union to The Oppression . . . Students are taking matters into their own hands and forming well deserved celebrations of their own. We as students feel the county and the school system have failed us seniors in these trying times. We have been forced into distance learning, told to put on our mask, cancelled if we do not agree with their set policies, and lost friends to suicide and depression. It stops now!"
"Don't believe the problem is within the unaffiliated proms. I think we as a community know that the real problem is within the unconstitutional censorship coming from our local government, media, and school officials. It's time we the people to open our eyes and take responsibility for our own lives."
"Maybe we should change the name of The Union to The Oppression . . . Students are taking matters into their own hands and forming well deserved celebrations of their own. We as students feel the county and the school system have failed us seniors in these trying times. We have been forced into distance learning, told to put on our mask, cancelled if we do not agree with their set policies, and lost friends to suicide and depression. It stops now!"
"Don't believe the problem is within the unaffiliated proms. I think we as a community know that the real problem is within the unconstitutional censorship coming from our local government, media, and school officials. It's time we the people to open our eyes and take responsibility for our own lives."
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