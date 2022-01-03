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THE ETERNAL PANDEMIC PART 1 - THE TRUTH ABOUT THE NEW WORLD ORDER (2021)
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695 views • January 03, 2022
The Eternal Pandemic Part 1 - The Truth About the NEW WORLD ORDER (2021)
A MUST WATCH!
This film is about the corruption that is responsible for the deaths of millions worldwide. The pandemic is not of a virus, but a plague known as the financial system. This plague has enslaved mankind for centuries through usury, corporatization, pharmaceuticals, media, and blind self-indulgence.
Our world is enslaved by a hedonistic system designed to give us the illusion of freedom. For the first time in history, we can indulge in any food we want. If we choose to eat a poor diet, we can simply fall back on the same hedonistic system that put us into bad health in the first place: the corporations that own pharmaceutical drugs and process our food.
Mirrored with thanks to Jack H and -SicSemperTyrannis-
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jackh17/
A MUST WATCH!
This film is about the corruption that is responsible for the deaths of millions worldwide. The pandemic is not of a virus, but a plague known as the financial system. This plague has enslaved mankind for centuries through usury, corporatization, pharmaceuticals, media, and blind self-indulgence.
Our world is enslaved by a hedonistic system designed to give us the illusion of freedom. For the first time in history, we can indulge in any food we want. If we choose to eat a poor diet, we can simply fall back on the same hedonistic system that put us into bad health in the first place: the corporations that own pharmaceutical drugs and process our food.
Mirrored with thanks to Jack H and -SicSemperTyrannis-
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jackh17/
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