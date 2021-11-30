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As We Predicted: Omicron (Symptoms) Are Being Blamed For Heart Damage and Blood Clots Which Are Really mRNA Vaccine Injuries
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210 views • November 30, 2021
As we all have predicted they are reporting the symptoms of the new Moronic Variant as what have been reported as post vaccine injuries. Never beore did they report that Coronavirus symptoms included rapid heart pulse rate, blood clots and inflammation". They want us to keep getting vaccinated and take a booster shot which is the exact reason why the vaccinated are getting sick and dying. Wake up people, the gig is up.
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I Do not own this song All Rights Reserved to Imagine Dragons and © 2012 KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Imagine Dragons Perform Radioactive Live At the Isle of Wigh Festival 2013
Suggested by UMG
Imagine Dragons x J.I.D - Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)
Jim Stone Investigative Journalist
http://82.221.129.208/
Related article:
https://www.techniajz.com/blog-detail/omicron-b11529-all-about-new-variant-of-coronavirus
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
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Global Agenda on Rumble
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