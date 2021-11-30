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As We Predicted: Omicron (Symptoms) Are Being Blamed For Heart Damage and Blood Clots Which Are Really mRNA Vaccine Injuries
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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210 views • November 30, 2021
As we all have predicted they are reporting the symptoms of the new Moronic Variant as what have been reported as post vaccine injuries. Never beore did they report that Coronavirus symptoms included rapid heart pulse rate, blood clots and inflammation". They want us to keep getting vaccinated and take a booster shot which is the exact reason why the vaccinated are getting sick and dying. Wake up people, the gig is up.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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