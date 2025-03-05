Weekly Catholic Man Moment: Helping Each Other Through Life.

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - https://cmcsmen.net

March 9 2025 - First Sunday of Lent

Topic: Helping Each Other Through Life.

Year C, Luke 4:1-13: Jesus was led by the Spirit into the desert and was tempted.

**Summary**

The excerpt discusses Christ's willingness to undergo self-mortification and temptation to set an example for humanity and demonstrate His love for us. It highlights the importance of recognizing our own weaknesses and temptations, which are often driven by our desire for pleasure, power, and comfort. The passage emphasizes the need for humility and seeking God's aid to overcome these inclinations, rather than expecting God to save us despite our own choices.

Gospel - Luke 4:1-13

Filled with the Holy Spirit, Jesus returned from the Jordan

and was led by the Spirit into the desert for forty days,

to be tempted by the devil.

He ate nothing during those days,

and when they were over he was hungry.

The devil said to him,

“If you are the Son of God,

command this stone to become bread.”

Jesus answered him,

“It is written, One does not live on bread alone.”

Then he took him up and showed him

all the kingdoms of the world in a single instant.

The devil said to him,

“I shall give to you all this power and glory;

for it has been handed over to me,

and I may give it to whomever I wish.

All this will be yours, if you worship me.”

Jesus said to him in reply,

“It is written

You shall worship the Lord, your God,

and him alone shall you serve.”

Then he led him to Jerusalem,

made him stand on the parapet of the temple, and said to him,

“If you are the Son of God,

throw yourself down from here, for it is written:

He will command his angels concerning you, to guard you,

and:

With their hands they will support you,

lest you dash your foot against a stone.”

Jesus said to him in reply,

“It also says,

You shall not put the Lord, your God, to the test.”

When the devil had finished every temptation,

he departed from him for a time.





