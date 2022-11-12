1. SAMUEL 10-11 - SAUL IS ANOINTED AS KING

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 10 and 11. Samuel anointed Saul in private first. He told Saul that God had anointed him as leader. Men did not choose Saul, God chose him. In verses 17-25, all the Israelites saw that God chose Saul. Then in 11:1-15 the Israelites gave honour to Saul in public. The phrase ‘the people that he (God) owns’ (verse 1) refers to the people of Israel. These people belonged to God. God was their king. The people did not belong to Saul. Saul was a leader under God’s rule. Samuel kissed Saul. This showed respect for him as ruler.

