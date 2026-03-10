3rd Annual Lucky Leprechaun Does the Bunny Hop Raffle Baskets and 50/50

03-10-26 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC IS NOW 20 YEARS OLD!





COME OUT AND SUPPORT OUR RAFFLE BASKET AND 50/50 THAT WILL BE PULLED THIS COMING SATURDAY, MARCH 14TH 2-26 STARTING AT 3PM.





FULL LINEUP CAN BE FOUND HERE ALSO:





https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/todays-news/





TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE:





$1/1 - $5/6 - $10 FOR AN ARMS LENGTH AND $20 FOR A WINGSPAN OF TICKETS!!





PLEASE SUPPORT THESE WONDERFUL SMALL BUSINESS'!!













Homeless To Independence Inc.'s "One of a Kind Shop" #258, next to exit #11, down by across from the "Garden Spot Amish Bakery" in the...





Quakertown Farmers Market

201 Station Rd.

Quakertown, PA 18951





Hours:





Fri from 9 am to 9 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 2:30 pm













THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!