3rd Annual Lucky Leprechaun Does the Bunny Hop Raffle Baskets and 50/50

03-10-26 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC IS NOW 20 YEARS OLD!
COME OUT AND SUPPORT OUR RAFFLE BASKET AND 50/50 THAT WILL BE PULLED THIS COMING SATURDAY, MARCH 14TH 2-26 STARTING AT 3PM.
FULL LINEUP CAN BE FOUND HERE ALSO:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/todays-news/
TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE:
$1/1 - $5/6 - $10 FOR AN ARMS LENGTH AND $20 FOR A WINGSPAN OF TICKETS!!
PLEASE SUPPORT THESE WONDERFUL SMALL BUSINESS'!!
Homeless To Independence Inc.'s "One of a Kind Shop" #258, next to exit #11, down by across from the "Garden Spot Amish Bakery" in the...
Quakertown Farmers Market
201 Station Rd.
Quakertown, PA 18951
Hours:
Fri from 9 am to 9 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 2:30 pm
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!