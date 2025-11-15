Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 15 November 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our faithful rally community gathered at the old GPO, in the Bourke Street Mall, as usual, to spread awareness of untoward things in many areas of leadership in Australia. Coming up fast is legislation that aims to track everybody online under the guise of 'protecting our children'. Immediately following that 'con' is the digital ID legislation which aims on putting all the information about every individual into one 'controlling' centre to be more closely watched. This may serve to wake more people up to the global war that is indeed coming to a climax.