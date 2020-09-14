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CNN identifies the fire culprit.
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47 views • September 14, 2020
They want to scare the uninformed that Global Warming is out of control. They actually blame it on Donald Trump. This video presents a factual argument to the contrary. Global warming is what it is and always has been. No need for panic.
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