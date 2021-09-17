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You've Been Programmed For Years
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33 views • September 17, 2021
Review patents on programing and tie it the pharma, Housley comments, and a Dr prediction on forced vaccines making us zombies. The Beast System is being built before your eyes and pharma changing your DNA appears to have an opportunity to influence you to become a Zombie. Show palm readers and gates to prevent you from getting into a store. It's the end of the world as we know it, but Christ makes it just fine.
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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