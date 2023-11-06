Create New Account
Liz Crokin | VAMPIRE HUNTER | Episode 6
Liz Crokin
Who is Rachel Chandler? Rachel “Ray” Chandler is trending on social media. How and why does it tie to Matthew Perry’s death potentially and Jeffrey Epstein’’s pedophile island — Liz explains! Tucker Carlson meets with Julian Assange — is Tucker about to blow the lid on Pizzagate? General Flynn says many in Congress are compromised because they’re sexually abusing kids and demands that Elon Musk releases the list! What is up with Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian — friends or frenemies? Finally, Nancy Pelosi gets served — will we ever learn the truth about his strange night in his underwear and the hammer?


