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RNC Opened up Hispanic Community Center AZ.
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
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MEDIA ADVISORY: RNC opened up Hispanic Community Center In Phoenix And Blake Masters Launched the Hispanic Coalition PHOENIX — The Republican National Committee (RNC) will open its latest Hispanic Community Center in Phoenix on Thursday and host the launch of the “Estamos con Blake Masters” coalition in partnership with Blake Masters, the Republican Party of Arizona (RPAZ) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). The Republican Party is committed to meeting voters in their communities and continuing to build out our permanent, data-driven ground game. While Joe Biden, Mark Kelly and Arizona Democrats’ failures are making life harder for Arizonans, the GOP is on the ground working to win every vote. This is the second community center in Arizona and the 38th minority outreach center nationwide. WHO: Blake Masters, Republican nominee for Senate Hispanic Republican leaders WHAT: Opening of RNC Hispanic Community Center and Launch of “Estamos con Blake Masters” Coalition WHEN: Thursday, September 8 TIME: 7:00 p.m. WHERE: RNC Hispanic Community Center 26 E. Baseline Rd. Suite 103 Phoenix, AZ 85042 Ben Petersen Arizona Communications Director Republican National Committee. Video and Productions by MAAP REAL In Real Time Historical in nature. Congratulations!

Producer Director Host George Nemeh Copyrights 2022

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rnchispanicphoenixestamosblake
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