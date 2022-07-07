England is headed for massive civil unrest. Increasingly people feel they have nothing to lose.





https://rumble.com/v1beecn-england-is-headed-for-massive-civil-unrest.-increasingly-people-feel-they-h.html





Journalist Katie Hopkins Issues A Warning.





Original Saurce:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op_MoocHYvQ





MOJIN 69 Comments:-

I've been saying this for the last ten years, there is something big coming as you said tiny twist like a boa constrictor on us the people!!





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





England, Civil Unrest, Coming