England is headed for massive civil unrest. Increasingly people feel they have nothing to lose.

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https://rumble.com/v1beecn-england-is-headed-for-massive-civil-unrest.-increasingly-people-feel-they-h.html
Journalist Katie Hopkins Issues A Warning.
Original Saurce:-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op_MoocHYvQ
MOJIN 69 Comments:-
I've been saying this for the last ten years, there is something big coming as you said tiny twist like a boa constrictor on us the people!!
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
England, Civil Unrest, Coming