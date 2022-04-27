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Remaining Azov battalion fighters dig in at Azovstal plant
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401 views • April 27, 2022
RT.
As the city of Mariupol reels from two months of fighting, hostilities there are not over as nationalist Azov battalion fighters, who have refused to surrender, remain holed up in the Azovstal industrial zone. RT’s Murad Gazdiev reports from the area.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12lks0-remaining-azov-battalion-fighters-dig-in-at-azovstal-plant.html
As the city of Mariupol reels from two months of fighting, hostilities there are not over as nationalist Azov battalion fighters, who have refused to surrender, remain holed up in the Azovstal industrial zone. RT’s Murad Gazdiev reports from the area.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12lks0-remaining-azov-battalion-fighters-dig-in-at-azovstal-plant.html
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