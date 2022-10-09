https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_imWA30VHY
10/8/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: I said a month ago that the bridge connecting Crimea and Russia would be blasted, and it just happened; inflation has been rampant around the world, particularly in South America and Africa. A club in London, which is one of the best assets over there, was just sold at a discount; there is a saying in the Fashion sector: “Many brand names are already dead, and they just pretend to be alive”
