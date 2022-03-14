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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 3/14/22 -- Empire of Lies
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10 views • March 14, 2022
In today's conversation, we begin with a snippet from an interview of Andy Hundt, a recent refugee from Portland Oregon, with John Yannacci, another local activist (full interview is here: https://www.brighteon.com/081edb6d-d29a-477c-ad02-e27a0aa63b46). We then have a general discussion about the monetary system and great reset, and the ongoing false flags and deceptions of the deep state.
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