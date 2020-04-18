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Weekend Of Rallies Kicks Off To Reopen America As Patriots Defy Tyranny - War Room Full Show
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42 views • April 18, 2020
America readies for rallies nationwide in defiance of the stay at home and close your business orders as American independence in defiance of tyranny is becoming cool again. Guests include Tyler Nixon, who is breaking the latest news in the Roger Stone case, Grethcen Smith who is fired up about standing up to Government tyranny, and Savanah Hernandez in response to the latest attacks on Free Speech. Owen Shroyer prepares himself and his audience for the rally happening in Austin, Texas this Saturday. Clown World PD episode 3 debuts. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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