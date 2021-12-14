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The Thirty Percent Rule
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151 views • December 14, 2021
There's a percentage at which rate the Power-Elite allow us to influence the system: 30%. Beyond that rate, they send in "influencers" to temper our ability to control events and to regulate the government. In Nature, rats act according to this same percentage. In this video, see how.
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Get Trumpworld at https://trumpworld.thenewamerican.com and use promo code TRUMP25DN for 25% off!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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