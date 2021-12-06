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The Wrong Road: Evil has its Own Zip Code, such a long, dark, lonely road! The first step so easy to take, always starting with some heart ache.
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10 views • December 06, 2021
Evil has its Own Zip Code, such a long, dark, lonely road!
The first step so easy to take, always starting with some heart ache.
Bitter truths vs sweet lies, the war within leading to compromise.
Compromise the heart then compromise the soul heading towards the lonely road. Once it starts it’s hard to stop the rotten fruit just got hot.
All burned out, all burned up, the devil found that sweet spot.
Give it up, let it go, even if the process feels slow.
Process the lies then process the truth.
This is not who I am meant to be, come Lord Jesus please set me free.
(Do Good & Live)
Love, Life & Light in The Grace of Yeshua, Jesus the Christ, Anointed to Save.
Pray: “Dear Lord may these words help someone today to walk in your way. Many Thanks”
The first step so easy to take, always starting with some heart ache.
Bitter truths vs sweet lies, the war within leading to compromise.
Compromise the heart then compromise the soul heading towards the lonely road. Once it starts it’s hard to stop the rotten fruit just got hot.
All burned out, all burned up, the devil found that sweet spot.
Give it up, let it go, even if the process feels slow.
Process the lies then process the truth.
This is not who I am meant to be, come Lord Jesus please set me free.
(Do Good & Live)
Love, Life & Light in The Grace of Yeshua, Jesus the Christ, Anointed to Save.
Pray: “Dear Lord may these words help someone today to walk in your way. Many Thanks”
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