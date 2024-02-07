Create New Account
The Fight For Freedom Has Entered A New Phase As a Tsunami of Lawsuits Begins
The Fight For Freedom Has Entered A New Phase As a Tsunami of Lawsuits Begins


Court rulings in the United States coupled with private individuals launching lawsuits against Pfizer have opened the door to a Tsunami of lawsuits against Big-Pharma and even a path to taking government officials around the world who coerced their citizens into getting the abomination-shot to the cleaners. THIS IS YUGE!!!


Looks like my last video has made it to France, because the Freedom Fighters of the French Revolution have started deploying tactics, and it's a freaking AWESOME thing to see.


