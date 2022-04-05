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Why Ukraine's "Bucha Massacre" Story Isn't Adding Up (MIRRORED)
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296 views • April 05, 2022
Why Ukraine's "Bucha Massacre" Story Isn't Adding Up (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The New Atlas at:-
https://youtu.be/8moZ7S4voe4
The “Bucha Massacre” is being squarely blamed on Russia before any investigation can take place.
Despite no likelihood of a real investigation taking place, there remains the question of why Russia would occupy and live side-by-side Ukrainians in Bucha but kill them during their otherwise orderly withdrawal?
Or why Ukrainian forces who have tortured and killed prisoners of war, deliberatley used the civilian population as shields during combat, and have nationwide tortured and taped its own civilian population to posts for infractions during the war would not immediately see the population of Bucha as “collaborators” and punish them accordingly.
References:
Reuters - Russia pledges to reduce attack on Kyiv but U.S. warns threat not over:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-sets-ceasefire-goal-new-russia-talks-breakthrough-looks-distant-2022-03-29/
NYT - A video shows Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine being beaten and shot in their legs:
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/03/28/world/ukraine-russia-war#a-video-shows-russian-prisoners-of-war-in-ukraine-being-beaten-and-shot-in-their-legs
Washington Post - Russia has killed civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv’s defense tactics add to the danger:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/28/ukraine-kyiv-russia-civilians/
News Dot Com Dot AU - Ukrainian civilians stripped, tied up and beaten by vigilantes in shocking videos:
https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/ukrainian-civilians-stripped-tied-up-and-beaten-by-vigilantes-in-shocking-videos/news-story/3a2abcc0a87815925dce0db9cee1c09a
Guardian - Russia now synonymous with Bucha killings, says Zelenskiy:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/04/russia-now-synonymous-with-bucha-massacre-zelenskiy-says-amid-global-outcry-at-civilian-killings
Where to Find My Work:
Visit The New Atlas Website: https://newatlas.report/
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Mirrored from You Tube channel The New Atlas at:-
https://youtu.be/8moZ7S4voe4
The “Bucha Massacre” is being squarely blamed on Russia before any investigation can take place.
Despite no likelihood of a real investigation taking place, there remains the question of why Russia would occupy and live side-by-side Ukrainians in Bucha but kill them during their otherwise orderly withdrawal?
Or why Ukrainian forces who have tortured and killed prisoners of war, deliberatley used the civilian population as shields during combat, and have nationwide tortured and taped its own civilian population to posts for infractions during the war would not immediately see the population of Bucha as “collaborators” and punish them accordingly.
References:
Reuters - Russia pledges to reduce attack on Kyiv but U.S. warns threat not over:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-sets-ceasefire-goal-new-russia-talks-breakthrough-looks-distant-2022-03-29/
NYT - A video shows Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine being beaten and shot in their legs:
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/03/28/world/ukraine-russia-war#a-video-shows-russian-prisoners-of-war-in-ukraine-being-beaten-and-shot-in-their-legs
Washington Post - Russia has killed civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv’s defense tactics add to the danger:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/28/ukraine-kyiv-russia-civilians/
News Dot Com Dot AU - Ukrainian civilians stripped, tied up and beaten by vigilantes in shocking videos:
https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/ukrainian-civilians-stripped-tied-up-and-beaten-by-vigilantes-in-shocking-videos/news-story/3a2abcc0a87815925dce0db9cee1c09a
Guardian - Russia now synonymous with Bucha killings, says Zelenskiy:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/04/russia-now-synonymous-with-bucha-massacre-zelenskiy-says-amid-global-outcry-at-civilian-killings
Where to Find My Work:
Visit The New Atlas Website: https://newatlas.report/
(backup site): https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8
Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863
Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004
ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/
Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe
Telegram Group: https://t.me/brianlovethailand
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Follow Angelo Giuliano here:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8oKpKMe2jGynKCu-l_vOGg
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Angelo4justice3?s=09 (@Angelo4justice3)
How to Support my Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Where to find Land Destroyer Videos if YouTube Deletes this Account:
Odyssey: https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/p1PHLxwo22S3/
Back-up (old blog): https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
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