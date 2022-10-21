Twitter Falls as Elon Musk put Under "National Security Review" by Biden Admin-- SUSPECT!

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Biden administration officials are discussing whether the US should subject some of Elon Musk’s ventures to national security reviews, including the deal for Twitter Inc.Don't you think that's a little suspect right before the midterms?
#twitter #midterms #elonmusk
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