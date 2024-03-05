President Of El Salvador Nayib Bukele Warns Of 'Dark Forces'



"The next President of the US must not only win an election he must have the vision the will and the courage to do whatever it takes and above all he must be able to identify the underlying forces that will conspire against them, these dark Forces are already taking over your country you may not see it yet but it's already happening."



At the CPAC conference in 2024, President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador delivered a powerful speech that captured the attention of anti-globalists Worldwide. In his address, he warned about the dangerous forces of "globalism" and urged the next U.S. President to take necessary measures to combat this threat. Bukele's message resonated with those who value national sovereignty and are wary of the elusive powers shaping world events.



The President's critique of "globalism" as a destructive force mirrored the sentiments of conspiracy theorists who suspect it as a disguise for a New World Order. His warning about social and civilizational decline also struck a chord with those who believe in the existence of hidden forces manipulating global affairs. In conclusion, Nayib Bukele's speech at CPAC 2024 served as a rallying cry for those who oppose the forces of globalism and strive to protect national autonomy. His words served as a stark reminder that the fight against these shadowy forces is far from over.

