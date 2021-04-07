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JOE BIDEN SAID IT. 12/4/21 G-BHJO 5G AIR STALKING UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7491.
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311 views • April 07, 2021
NPAS/STILL IMAGE PERP OVERHEAD 20M ALT
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/1648862796/NATIONAL-POLICE-AIR-SERVICES
12/4/21 G-BHJO OVERHEAD ( SC AIRLEASE LTD) 5G AIR STALKING UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7491.TWO MINS AFTER STEPPING OFF BUS I ENTER SMALL WOOD PERP G-BHJO, THOUGHT I WOULD NOT BE ABE TO GET IMAGE THROUGH TREES. G-AZOE UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7493.
TERRORISM:
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
6/4/21 G-HALS (ADVENTURE 001 LTD) BUZZES ME VERY AGGRESSIVELY AS I ARRIVE HOME. UNSAFE REPORT CAA 7463.
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
AIR GANG STALKING IS REAL
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/1648862796/NATIONAL-POLICE-AIR-SERVICES
12/4/21 G-BHJO OVERHEAD ( SC AIRLEASE LTD) 5G AIR STALKING UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7491.TWO MINS AFTER STEPPING OFF BUS I ENTER SMALL WOOD PERP G-BHJO, THOUGHT I WOULD NOT BE ABE TO GET IMAGE THROUGH TREES. G-AZOE UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7493.
TERRORISM:
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
6/4/21 G-HALS (ADVENTURE 001 LTD) BUZZES ME VERY AGGRESSIVELY AS I ARRIVE HOME. UNSAFE REPORT CAA 7463.
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
AIR GANG STALKING IS REAL
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html
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