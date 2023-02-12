Repasting MSI GV63 8SE + Upgrade DDR4 Ram + nVME SSD 250gb to 2tb - The Out There Channel Feb 2023

#msi #laptop #repasting #GV638SE
My first time upgrading a Gaming MSI i7-8750h 6 core Laptop
It was Thermal throttling.. so others online said needs a repaste
generally every 2 years. so this is how I did it.. some footage
was lost where I repasted and put together.. but 11 screws were
taken out and power LED big connector and 2 smaller fan connectors
needed to be removed. under the power connector a hidden screw which
had cabled glued onto fan had to be peeled off carefully a strong
pull and screw driver lift got it started.
