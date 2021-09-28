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Causes of Mental Illness and Learning to Heal Your Mind for Lasting Happiness and Relief with Richard O'Connor
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70 views • September 28, 2021
How can recognizing the root causes of mental illness make a difference? If we learn to solve the initial problems, some trauma may be healed.
Listen up to learn:
Why people tend towards depression and anxiety
How regressive behavior tends to prey on victims of depression
Where to seek help
The author of Undoing Depression, Richard O'Connor, joins the conversation to share his insight regarding the causes and possible solutions for depression and anxiety.
While many people tend to assume prescriptions are the only solution to their struggle with depression, it may not be the case. Instead, by finding the root cause and identifying the issues, we may be able to begin chipping away at the mental health crisis.
After people begin to grow healthier, they begin to realize the internal negative dialogue does not control their lives. By growing more mindful over time, we may finally be able to gain control of our own mental health.
For additional resources, visit undoingdepression.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
Why people tend towards depression and anxiety
How regressive behavior tends to prey on victims of depression
Where to seek help
The author of Undoing Depression, Richard O'Connor, joins the conversation to share his insight regarding the causes and possible solutions for depression and anxiety.
While many people tend to assume prescriptions are the only solution to their struggle with depression, it may not be the case. Instead, by finding the root cause and identifying the issues, we may be able to begin chipping away at the mental health crisis.
After people begin to grow healthier, they begin to realize the internal negative dialogue does not control their lives. By growing more mindful over time, we may finally be able to gain control of our own mental health.
For additional resources, visit undoingdepression.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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